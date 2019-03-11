Santi has shared the visuals to his latest single, Sparky.

With the bubbling Alternative scene that is getting more admirers with each passing day comes few names that have stood out from the pack and the energetic Santi is one of those whose name comes top in every conversation.

From past singles like 'Freaky' and the bop heavy 'Rapid Fire', Santi's music holds a strong appeal and his visuals have further helped him carve a niche with the way he recreates the 90's Nollywood concepts.

His latest effort, 'Sparky' shot in Lagos captures a captivating story line of gang bullying, hate and vengeance which unravels into an intriguing end.

The video was directed by Santi.