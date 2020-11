Details/Takeaway: 'Kini Issue' is Yoruba for, 'What's the issue.' The song is about the limitless capabilities of Runtown as a man in love. He wants to provide everything in sight for the woman he loves.

Date: November 18, 2020

Song Title: Kini Issue

Artist: Runtown

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Label: Banks Music

