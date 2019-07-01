Artist: ID Cabasa featuring Olamide and Wizkid

Song Title: Totori

Genre: Afrobeats, Galala

Date of release: July 1, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: ID Cabasa

Label: Coded Tunes

Video Director: TG Omori

Details/Takeaway: ID Cabasa is the legendary Nigerian producer and CEO of Coded Tunes Records. In the 2000s, he was behind the hitmaking careers of acts like 9ice, Jahbless, 2shotz, Banky W, Lord of Ajasa, ID Cabasa and Olamide.

But after Olamide left the label to start YBNL Nation, the producer went quiet. Acts like Kida Kudz couldn't really cut it on the label. But now, the producer is back with this single.

You can watch the video here;