On January 16, 2020, legendary American super-producer, Timbaland released a video of him dancing to a remixed version of Niniola's 'Boda Sodiq.'

'Boda Sodiq' is a song released by Niniola a couple of month ago. The song has since made minimal impact in the Nigerian mainstream. However, that has not stopped Timbaland from remixing the song. This follows the consistency of Timbaland's viral beat videos over the past one year.

This is not the first time a superstar producer has remixed Niniola's song. The queen of afro-house had her smash hit, 'Maradona' remixed by French producer, DJ Snake. It was titled, 'Maradona Riddim.

You can watch the video of Timbaland's remix below;