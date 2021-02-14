On February 13, 2021, Nigerian star, Fireboy graced the illustrious stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tonight and performed the opening track from his critically-acclaimed album, 'Apollo.'

The song features American rapper, D Smoke who recently visited Nigeria and hung out with esteemed Nigerians like Don Jazzy, LadiPoe and more.

ALSO READ: Fireboy - Apollo [ALBUM REVIEW]

During the performance, he stood on an elevated edifice, as he was supported by a live band and backup and dancers. He also performed the fan-favourite, 'Vibration' from his groundbreaking debut, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.

Earlier in the year, Fireboy's 'Champion' was used as Bayern Munich's celebratory record for their treble winning 2019/2020 season.

By performing on Jimmy Fallon Tonight, he follows in the footsteps of Davido, and Tiwa Savage.

You can watch the performance below;