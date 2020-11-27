Details/Takeaway: “To us it depicts a dystopian universal version of Nigeria,” DRB says. “We wanted to cross-reference stuff from classic Nollywood, movies like The Billionaire's Club, and mix that up with stuff like The Matrix. We loved the juxtaposition of how those two worlds collide, and that's what DRB is all about -- mixing up all the stuff we know culturally and putting it together."

"The video was directed by the brilliant Ademola Falomo who we've worked with before. He's worked with a lot of new exciting artists including Rema and TEMS, so it was a great experience for us to work with him again," they continue. "He really executed the vision: a dystopian Nigeria with a twist of Nollywood action vibes.”

Date: November 27, 2020

Song Title: Trouble

Artist: DRB Lasgidi featuring Tems

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Adey

Album: Pioneers

Video Director: Ademola Falomo

Label: TBA

You can play the song below;