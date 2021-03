On February 14, 2021, Nigerian rapper and former YBNL artist, Chinko Ekun jumped on a freestyle and rapped for 30 minutes. The DJ gave him different beats across the world and Chinko Ekun killed each one of them.

Some of the beats he jumped on were 'Did You See' by J Hus, Wizkid's 'Blessed' and more. He was assisted by DJ Phenol.

You can watch the freestyle below;