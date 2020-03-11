On March 11, 2020, Nigerian singer, Wurld posted a video of Award-winning American rappers, Cardi B and her husband, Offset dancing to his song, 'Mad.'

You can watch Cardi B and her husband, Offset jamming the song below;

In a 14-second video posted on her Instagram page, Cardi B and her husband, Offset can be seen grinding on each other as they enjoy the song. This is not the first time Cardi B will be seen jamming a popular Nigerian song on her social media pages.

A few days after she performed at LiveSpot's event in Lagos, she was seen singing Timaya;'s 'I Can't Kill Myself' as her daughter, Kulture was crying over the head. While Cardi B was also in Nigeria, she got a Nigerian name, Chioma B.

You might remember...

That a few weeks ago, Nigerian producer, Sarz collaborated with Wurld for the critically-acclaimed EP, I Like Girls With Trobul. One of the biggest songs on the EP is, 'Mad.'

You can listen to 'Mad' in full below;