Watch: Ben Kretz reps for Port-Harcourt in new music video for “Who Be You”

What all these music acts have in common is that they are some of Port-Harcourt's finest talents and in this song, they celebrate the great city of Port-Harcourt.
Multi-talented singer/rapper Ben Kretz has released a new single called WHO BE YOU. The song features Port-Harcourt rap superstar Dan Dizzy and fast-rising music sensation Laime.
WHO BE YOU was produced by Mike Misan and Beat Scientist and the mixing and mastering were handled by Mike Misan.
The song is available on all streaming platforms
