Waje & Tems excite fans with potential collaboration

Celebrated singer and songwriter Waje has sparked excitement in fans after tweeting that she would love to work with International Nigerian sensation Tems.

"Imagine Tems & I on a track": On 19th, September 2022, Waje took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on how it would be dreamy to have her and Tems on a track.

"Imagine @temsbaby and I on track. Please guys whisper to her," Waje tweeted.

Fans who have listened to both artists were instantly thrown into dreamland at the thought of a collaboration between both artists.

Tems reply: It turns out that the thought of a collaboration with Waje also appears exciting to Tems. In her reply to Waje, she asked the veteran vocalist to check her DM in what appeared like a readiness to collaborate.

"Check yah dmss Sisss," Tems tweeted in a post that has sparked excitement.

Waje X Tems; Should Fans be expectant: Different factors come into play before artists collaborate. While interest and artistic reconciliation is a key factor, other factors determine the eventuality, especially in the current height Afrobeats climate.

While Waje and Tems have shown readiness to collaborate, fans will have to wait to see if this will translate into a song.

