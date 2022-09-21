Waje & Tems excite fans with potential collaboration

"Imagine @temsbaby and I on track. Please guys whisper to her," Waje tweeted.

Fans who have listened to both artists were instantly thrown into dreamland at the thought of a collaboration between both artists.

Tems reply: It turns out that the thought of a collaboration with Waje also appears exciting to Tems. In her reply to Waje, she asked the veteran vocalist to check her DM in what appeared like a readiness to collaborate.

"Check yah dmss Sisss," Tems tweeted in a post that has sparked excitement.

Waje X Tems; Should Fans be expectant: Different factors come into play before artists collaborate. While interest and artistic reconciliation is a key factor, other factors determine the eventuality, especially in the current height Afrobeats climate.