Vybz FM dominates Afrobeats with 1m listeners, captures 11% market share in 8 months

With its dynamic programming and unwavering commitment to showcasing the best of African music, the station proudly boasts an astounding listenership of over 1,020,000 dedicated fans and an impressive 389,000 live streams.

Pulse Nigeria

Since receiving commercial broadcast approval from NBC on December 13, 2022, Vybz 94.5 FM has solidified its position as the go-to platform for Afrobeats enthusiasts seeking an unparalleled musical experience. Through its online streaming platform at Vybzfm.com, the station provides a seamless and immersive experience, allowing listeners from across the globe to tune in and enjoy the pulsating rhythm of Afrobeats. As a global Afrobeats IT streamer, Vybz 94.5 FM transcends geographical boundaries, bringing the vibrant Vybz of Lagos to music lovers worldwide, Houston, Chicago, Maryland, Atlanta, New York, London, Birmingham, or any other corner of the world, Vybz 94.5 FM ensures that you are immersed in the rich sounds of Afrobeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an impressive market share of 11%, Vybz 94.5 FM is on a mission to expand its reach and influence even further. The station has already forged strategic partnerships with renowned entertainment brands such as Boomplay, Platoon, Trace TV, FILMhouse Cinema, The Observatory, Hard Rock Cafe, Rhapsody, and Casper & Gambini's. These collaborations not only enhance Vybz 94.5 FM's visibility but also provide listeners with exclusive experiences that transcend traditional radio.

In addition to its partnerships, Vybz 94.5 FM is thrilled to announce its anticipation of exciting events and collaborations in the coming months. These include; Big Brother Naija - IG Live interviews, Trace Live sessions, The Headies (Atlanta, Georgia), and collaborations with Trace Awards and Festival (Kigali, Rwanda).

Pulse Nigeria

These highly anticipated events and collaborations will further cement Vybz 94.5 FM's position as a leading platform for showcasing African music and promoting talented artists.

Vybz 94.5 FM also takes great pride in being the leading game show radio station, engaging its listeners with thrilling contests and generous giveaways. With over ₦945,000 in monthly giveaways, including exciting prizes from Revo+ (African video streaming - Coming Soon), FILMhouse Cinema tickets, and Boomplay merchandise, the station continuously rewards its dedicated audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The success of Vybz 94.5 FM can be attributed to its strong appeal to the target audience of age 14-45-year-olds in Lagos. With captivating programming and a commitment to delivering "More Music, Less Talk," the station has attracted a loyal following of Afrobeats enthusiasts. Advertisers such as MTN, Airtel, HP, Colgate, SAA, Joy, Red Bull, Tecno, Itel, Pernod, Hypo, 9mobile, and others have recognized the station's influence and leveraged its engaged audience to promote their brands.

Pulse Nigeria

As Vybz 94.5 FM continues to ride the wave of success, it remains dedicated to fostering the growth of the Afrobeats industry and providing an unmatched platform for artists and listeners alike. Through its dynamic programming, expanding partnerships, and commitment to showcasing the best of African music, Vybz 94.5 FM is set to leave an indelible mark on the music industry in Nigeria and beyond.

To experience the pulsating rhythm of Afrobeats like never before, visit VybzFM.com and tune in to Vybz 94.5 FM Lagos. Stay connected by following @Vybz945fm on all social media platforms for the latest updates, exclusive content, and exciting opportunities.

Join over 1,020,000 listeners and 389,000 live streamers and be a part of the vibrant Afrobeats community with Vybz 94.5 FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

---