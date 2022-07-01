RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

Adeayo Adebiyi

VRSD releases his first single of the year titled 'Kokoka', featuring the enigmatic OluwaMillar. The single was released on Friday July 1st 2022 on all streaming platforms.

Vrsd - kokoka Song Art
Vrsd - kokoka Song Art

'Kokoka' is a new resounding of an epic Yorùbá folksong: ‘Bàtà re á dún ko ko kà’ or ‘Ko ko kà’— an onomatopoeic African playground song that encourages children to go to school and learn. An adage that summarizes that ‘education is important in life.’

On VRSD’s new record, the song theme extends beyond formal education and working, and their possible successes. It cuts into the supremacy of being a success over a lazy, nonchalant person.

This great song is reimagined and executed on a Drill production from RSPKT, with two hard slapping verses.

STREAM 'KOKOKA' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi

