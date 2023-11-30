ADVERTISEMENT
VinVae unveils ‘The V Echoes’ - A musical odyssey of evolution

VinVae unveils ‘The V Echoes’ - A musical odyssey of evolution
Nigerian songstress Vincentia Ifeyinwa, professionally known as Vinvae, is set to enchant the music scene with the release of her highly anticipated compilation album, "The V Echoes."

This musical masterpiece serves as a testament to Vinvae's dynamic journey in the industry, weaving together the various chapters of her musical evolution into a tapestry of soulful sounds and diverse influences.

In 2016, Vinvae marked the beginning of her professional music career with the debut track 'Always Right,' a thrilling start fueled by a passion for creating music that resonates deeply with her audience. However, in 2018, she took a hiatus to recharge, delve into new creative avenues, and reflect on her artistic direction.

Fast forward to 2023, Vinvae made a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of 'Beautiful Places.' This marked a significant milestone as she rekindled her love for music, feeling more inspired than ever before. The year 2023 saw a whirlwind of creativity, with Vinvae releasing music every month, each track representing a different facet of her evolving style and musical exploration.

Looking ahead to 2024, Vinvae decided to culminate her musical journey by compiling all the songs created during this prolific period into a special compilation album titled "The V Echoes." This album is not just a collection of songs; it's a reflection of Vinvae's musical growth, experiences, and the artistic journey she has embarked on over the years. "The V Echoes" is poised to be a celebration of Vinvae's journey in music, encapsulating the essence of her evolution.

"I'm thrilled to share that I'm currently working on my debut album, set to release later in 2024. 'The V Echoes' serves as a preview of what's to come, and I believe my debut album will be a true reflection of my growth and artistic vision," Vinvae expressed, offering a glimpse into the future of her musical endeavours.

Born on April 5, 1995, in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, Vinvae earned her Bachelor's degree in Public Health from Madonna University in 2014 and later obtained a Master's degree in Health Planning and Management from the University of Benin in 2017.

The title 'The V Echoes' draws inspiration from Vinvae's name and signifies both a personal victory and a musical culmination. The album promises a dynamic and diverse musical journey, showcasing Vinvae's versatility through a fusion of genres, including soulful R&B, pop, Afrobeat, Bossa Nova, and world music.

The album is characterised by heartfelt and relatable lyrics, offering authentic storytelling that connects with listeners on a deep emotional level. The production quality and attention to detail contribute to the album's uniqueness, creating a rich and immersive sonic experience.

Vinvae encourages fans to stay connected through her official social media accounts on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Subscribing to her YouTube channel will keep fans updated on teaser videos, lyric videos, and behind-the-scenes clips related to "The V Echoes."

Fans are invited to use hashtags such as #VINVAE and #TheVEchoes when discussing the album on social media. Vinvae expresses her gratitude for the support and enthusiasm of her fans, emphasising the importance of their engagement in her musical journey.

"The V Echoes" was officially released on November 2, 2023. Vinvae invites music enthusiasts to join her on this musical odyssey, promising a collection of songs that encapsulate the essence of her evolution as an artist.

Vincentia Ifeyinwa, known in the music industry as Vinvae, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Her musical journey, marked by passion, resilience, and evolution, is showcased in her compilation album "The V Echoes." With a fusion of genres and heartfelt storytelling, Vinvae's music resonates with audiences on a profound level, connecting them to the essence of the human experience. Instagram, X, Facebook

#TheVEchoes #VINVAE #MusicEvolution

Stream/Download HERE

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Vincentia Ifeyinwa

Email: vinvaemusic@gmail.com

Company: VTB ENTERTAINMENT

Website: https://vinvae.com/

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

