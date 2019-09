Artist: Yemi Alade

Song Title: Give Dem

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 24, 2019

Label: Effyzie/Rebel Music/Universal Music France

Producer: Krizbeatz

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Details/Takeaway: From her fourth studio album, Woman of Steel, the Nigerian superstar releases her second single after, 'Home.'

You can watch the video below;