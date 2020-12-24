From her latest album, 'Empress,' Nigerian superstar releases yet another video.

The video is of one of the best songs from her the album. It features Rudeboy of P Square and Yemi Alade as a problematic, constantly warring couple. Rudeboy's character is a serial philanderer and Yemi Alade is the slightly over-the-top scorned woman. She even tied her husband's mistress up a the end of the video.

Funke Akindele plays the therapist who has been married seven times in her popular Jenifa accent. The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

You can watch the video below;