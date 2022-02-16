On February 16, 2022, Nigerian singer, Rema was spotted in the studio with king of R&B, Chris Brown, working in the studio. With knowledge of what Brown has done with Nigerian superstars, Davido and Wizkid in the past, fans are incredibly excited.
Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio
A few days ago, the MAVIN singer also released his first single of 2022, 'Calm Down.'
This comes with the eager expectations around Rema's debut album, which will be a follow-up to his last body of work, Bad Commando.
