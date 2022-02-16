RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio

A few days ago, the MAVIN singer also released his first single of 2022, 'Calm Down.'

Rema and Chris Brown. (TBD)

On February 16, 2022, Nigerian singer, Rema was spotted in the studio with king of R&B, Chris Brown, working in the studio. With knowledge of what Brown has done with Nigerian superstars, Davido and Wizkid in the past, fans are incredibly excited.

This comes with the eager expectations around Rema's debut album, which will be a follow-up to his last body of work, Bad Commando.

A few days ago, the MAVIN singer also released his first single of 2022, 'Calm Down.' And it's buzzing across the country. A video for the song has 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Listen to the song below;

