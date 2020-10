On October 13, 2020, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu came out to address the EndSARS protesters at Alausa, Ikeja. But instead of giving him a chance to talk, they fired a shot at the irrelevance of whatever he was coming to say by playing a kay part from Davido's smash hit, 'FEM.'

The part goes, "O boy you don dey talk too much, small talk you don dey look who talk, FEM!" They sang in unison until the governor eventually joined them by carrying a placard.

You can watch the video below;