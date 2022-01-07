Details/Takeaway: Based around a 'bad girl,' the record sees Fireboy open a love record around an elusive love interest. The record is declaratory and expressive on a high level.
Olamide and Fireboy feature on Harrysong's new video for, 'She Knows'
Artist: Harrysong featuring Olamide and Fireboy
Song Title: She Knows
Genre: Bashment, R&B
Date of Release: January 6, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBD
Video Director: Ola Cardoso
Album: TBD
