RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide and Fireboy feature on Harrysong's new video for, 'She Knows'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record is declaratory and expressive on a high level.

Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/IamHarrysong]
Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/IamHarrysong]

Details/Takeaway: Based around a 'bad girl,' the record sees Fireboy open a love record around an elusive love interest. The record is declaratory and expressive on a high level.

Recommended articles

Artist: Harrysong featuring Olamide and Fireboy

Song Title: She Knows

Genre: Bashment, R&B

Date of Release: January 6, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBD

Video Director: Ola Cardoso

Album: TBD

HarrySong - She Knows feat. Olamide & Fireboy DML (Official Video)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olamide and Fireboy feature on Harrysong's new video for, 'She Knows'

Olamide and Fireboy feature on Harrysong's new video for, 'She Knows'

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

'If you want it bad, leave the mysterious sh*t alone,' Simi and Don Jazzy advise 'dark' artists on how to use social media

'If you want it bad, leave the mysterious sh*t alone,' Simi and Don Jazzy advise 'dark' artists on how to use social media

'AG Baby has smashed the last 2 years' - Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold

'AG Baby has smashed the last 2 years' - Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold

Yul Edochie prays to God to make him president of Nigeria as he turns 40

Yul Edochie prays to God to make him president of Nigeria as he turns 40

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Dorcas Shola-Fapson's recently acquired Range Rover stolen by her driver

Dorcas Shola-Fapson's recently acquired Range Rover stolen by her driver

Ruger releases new video for, 'Snapchat'

Ruger releases new video for, 'Snapchat'

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2021

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2021

Trending

Ghana vs Naija: Shatta Wale’s approach wrong but his concerns valid - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

L-R: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. (MusicInAfrica)

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]