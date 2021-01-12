Mayorkun will feature on a remix of Marlian Music artist, Zinoleesky's Amapiano sleeper hit, 'Kilofeshe.' This was made known on the snippet of that song, which debuted on Mayorkun's Instagram page on January 11, 2020.

On his verse, Mayorkun whose growth continues to astound many - including his biggest fans, produces yet another earth-shattering verse, on which he revealed his new year's resolution is to do less features.

In Yoruba he sings that, "I have said that I would stop featuring on other people's song, but Zino is like a brother to me..."

'Kilofeshe' dropped off Zinoleesky's debut EP, Chrome Eccentric.

Over the weekend and towards the start of this week, Nigerian artists have been busy with certain appearances. First off, legendary Nigerian singer, Tope Alabi surprised one of her biggest fans on her 40th birthday and at the behest of that fan's husband.

In the same vein, veteran singer, Timi Dakolo also surprised one of his biggest fans on her birthday. Like Alabi's surprise, it was also at the behest of that fan's husband. Both fans almost lost it and the videos went viral on social media.