Details: The song was released off Davido's third album, 'A Better Time.'

Conceptualized around a woman, the song is both comical, alluring and infectious. The video follows a classic Asian concept as Davido and his protege, Mayorkun carry swords. They also merge urban fashion with classic Asian constume.

The video ends with Davido passing the 'proverbial baton' - a sword, this time - to Mayorkun, who had a splendid 2020.

Artist: Davido featuring Mayorkun

Song title: The Best

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of release: January 28, 2021

Album: A Better Time

Producer: TBA

Video Director:

Label: DMW/RCA/Sony

You can watch the video below;