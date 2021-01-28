Details: The song was released off Davido's third album, 'A Better Time.'
Conceptualized around a woman, the song is both comical, alluring and infectious. The video follows a classic Asian concept as Davido and his protege, Mayorkun carry swords. They also merge urban fashion with classic Asian constume.
The video ends with Davido passing the 'proverbial baton' - a sword, this time - to Mayorkun, who had a splendid 2020.
Artist: Davido featuring Mayorkun
Song title: The Best
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of release: January 28, 2021
Album: A Better Time
Producer: TBA
Video Director:
Label: DMW/RCA/Sony
You can watch the video below;