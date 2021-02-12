Details/Takeaway: The song was initially a fan favourite from Chike's critically-acclaimed and commercially successful album, 'Boo of The Booless.' It's a love song and a declaration of intent towards love, barring the situation.
Simi, who recently returned from the United States added what she does - class. The song then goes from good to commercially viable. The production is also slightly touched up.
Artiste: Chiké featuring Simi
Song: Running (Remix)
Album: Boo of the Booless
Year: February 12, 2021
Video Director: Clarence Peters Montage
Song Producer: TBA
Composers: Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, Simisola Kosoko
Genre: Afro&B
Label: TBA
