Artist: Victor AD
Victor AD rebounds with new hit single 'Simple Life'
Victor AD has released a new single he calls 'Simple Life'. The single was released on Friday, August 5th 2022.
Song Title: Simple Life
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 5, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Azuri
Details/Takeaway: Victor AD is known for his mastery of pidgin with which he delivers an highlife inspired pop music which has found a ready audience on the streets. His new single 'Simple Life' is a song that encourages listeners to enjoy cheap thrills amidst life's unending challenges.
