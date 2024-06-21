Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Recommended articles
On 'Stubborn', Shallipopi features era-defining Afrobeats superstar Asake, hitmaker Shallipopi, American rapper Teezo Touchdown, Guyanese-American star Saint Jhn, and more, to curate a sensational project that transcends genres and brings the multifaceted nature of African music to the global stage.
Released on June 21, 2024, 'Stubborn' is a lyrical representation of Victony's resilient return to music, following the third anniversary of the near-fatal accident that claimed the life of his best friend and required Victony to undergo extensive surgery and rehab to re-learn how to walk.
On the album, Victony stated, “The meaning of 'Stubborn' goes beyond what the title implies. This album is a true representation of my story and everything I've had to overcome over the past few years. It's not about just reflecting on the trials and tribulations that you inevitably face, but also relishing in the abundance that life has to offer and authentically staying true to who you are despite what anyone has to say. I'm excited for my fans to hear what I've been working on for years, as well as the masterful productions and artist features that went into making this album.”
The eagerly awaited project follows the release of the hit single 'Stubborn', featuring Asake. The album conveys Victony's resilience and creativity as he continues to establish himself as one of the artists leading Afrobeats' global exportation.
'STUBBORN' TRACKLISTING
- Oshaprapra ft Shorae
- History
- Ludo ft Shallipoppi
- Anita
- Everything
- Risk
- Tiny Apartment ft Saint Jhn
- Slow Down ft Teezo Touchdown
- Stubborn ft Asake
- Kolo
- Bastard, Don't Be Silly
- Sunday School
- Pier 46
- Street Affair