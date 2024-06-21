Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Released on June 21, 2024, 'Stubborn' is a lyrical representation of Victony 's resilient return to music, following the third anniversary of the near-fatal accident that claimed the life of his best friend and required Victony to undergo extensive surgery and rehab to re-learn how to walk.

On the album, Victony stated, “The meaning of 'Stubborn' goes beyond what the title implies. This album is a true representation of my story and everything I've had to overcome over the past few years. It's not about just reflecting on the trials and tribulations that you inevitably face, but also relishing in the abundance that life has to offer and authentically staying true to who you are despite what anyone has to say. I'm excited for my fans to hear what I've been working on for years, as well as the masterful productions and artist features that went into making this album.”