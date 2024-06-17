Victony features Asake, Shallipopi, Saint Jhn on his debut album 'Stubborn'

The award-winning hitmaker is set to release his debut LP titled 'Stubborn' on June 21, 2024. Ahead of the release, Victony has shared the tracklist for the album which will pack 14 songs and 5 collaborations.

In preparation for the album release, Victony has released the singles 'Everything' and 'Stubborn' featuring Asake.

Other artists appearing on the album are Nigerian street hop star Shallipopi, Shorae Moore, Saint Jhn, and American rapper Teezo Touchdown.

Victony's debut album comes off the back of his sensational rise with the success of his global hit song 'Soweto' with producer Tempoe. The album rollout has carried Victony's distinctive creative touch as he combines his colourful artistic imagery with music that captures his triumph over the multiple challenges he faced on his way to success.

In 2023, Victony showcased his creativity on the track 'Ohema' where he featured over 10 artists including Crayon, Bella Shmurda, Rema, Ayra Starr, Bloody Civilian, Odumodublvck, AV, among others.