Victony features Asake, Shallipopi, Saint Jhn on his debut album 'Stubborn'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Victony has released the track list for his debut album 'Stubborn'.

The award-winning hitmaker is set to release his debut LP titled 'Stubborn' on June 21, 2024. Ahead of the release, Victony has shared the tracklist for the album which will pack 14 songs and 5 collaborations.

In preparation for the album release, Victony has released the singles 'Everything' and 'Stubborn' featuring Asake.

Other artists appearing on the album are Nigerian street hop star Shallipopi, Shorae Moore, Saint Jhn, and American rapper Teezo Touchdown.

Victony's debut album comes off the back of his sensational rise with the success of his global hit song 'Soweto' with producer Tempoe. The album rollout has carried Victony's distinctive creative touch as he combines his colourful artistic imagery with music that captures his triumph over the multiple challenges he faced on his way to success.

In 2023, Victony showcased his creativity on the track 'Ohema' where he featured over 10 artists including Crayon, Bella Shmurda, Rema, Ayra Starr, Bloody Civilian, Odumodublvck, AV, among others.

Victony's debut album titled 'Stubborn' will mark another milestone in the career of the music star who is considered one of the most gifted artists of the new generation of Afrobeats stars.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

