MI Abaga drops new single 'The Guy'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

African Superstar rapper and executive MI Abaga has released a new single he calls 'The Guy'. The single is off his upcoming album 'The Guy' which is set for a August 19th release.

MI Abaga - The Guy
MI Abaga - The Guy

Artist: MI Abaga

Recommended articles

Song Title: The Guy

Genre: Hip/Hop, Rap

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producer: G-Plus, Geek Beats

Song Art:

MI Abaga - The Guy
MI Abaga - The Guy Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 17 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Chocolate City Music

Details/Takeaway: MI Abaga is a master lyricist with an effortless delivery. His new single 'The Guy', showcases his ascension into a legendary status that is conveyed through head honcho-like lyrics and delivery.

STREAM HERE

