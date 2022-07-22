Artist: MI Abaga
MI Abaga drops new single 'The Guy'
African Superstar rapper and executive MI Abaga has released a new single he calls 'The Guy'. The single is off his upcoming album 'The Guy' which is set for a August 19th release.
Song Title: The Guy
Genre: Hip/Hop, Rap
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: G-Plus, Geek Beats
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 17 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Chocolate City Music
Details/Takeaway: MI Abaga is a master lyricist with an effortless delivery. His new single 'The Guy', showcases his ascension into a legendary status that is conveyed through head honcho-like lyrics and delivery.
