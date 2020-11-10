In 2008, Vector had already gained buzz as a battle rapper in the underground of Nigerian music. The same year, he was performing at an event where iLLBliss was a judge and DJ Spinall was the DJ when he was approached by one of the founders of his former label, YSG Entertainment.

Before then, he had a deal with another UK-based company but the deal and freedom promised by YSG Entertainment was too good to turn down. He packed his bags and headed for FESTAC Town, where the label was situated. He had unlimited studio time, didn’t have to pay for anything and had facilities to make endless music - Disneyland for any young artist.

Vector - State of Surprsise. [YSG]

Around the same time, he also recorded ‘I Luv You Nigeria,’ and a little later, he recorded ‘Kilode’ featuring Emmsong. Both songs made his debut album State of Surprise. On November 3, 2020, ‘State of Surprise’ turned 10.

“Wow, it all went by so fast [laughs]. I can’t even believe it’s been 10 years already, but one has to be grateful for the journey, perfect or imperfect,” Vector says. “‘State of Surprise’ defines an era of my life. Looking back, it’s been quite the ride, actually.”

Although State of Surprise dropped in November 2010, fans had expected the album to drop some at least one year earlier, but Vector wanted to take his time. He also wanted the album to be a reflection of his true intentions. However, he never felt like he was under pressure to release the album, even though he heard what the fans were saying.

The plan

Going into the album, the plan was to make music that was as diverse as possible. The soundscape was being impacted by pop records and Vector wanted to find a balance between his Hip-Hop roots and more experiential sounds that showed other sides to him.

For example, ‘Di Di Mu’ featuring Shogon was an EDM record and ‘Warm and Close’ featuring Ade Piper was a record that Brick and Lace could have made.

“We wanted to make an album where everybody could have something. Looking back, maybe we could have made the album about five tracks shorter. But at the time it felt like the right decision [laughs].” Vector says. “If everybody could see the future, nobody would make mistakes. Sadly, we are all human beings and these things have to happen so we can grow.”

Nonetheless, the songs that made the album were just 17 of tons of songs that Vector recorded between 2008 and 2010. However, a lot of the songs that made the album were recorded between the middle of 2009 and the middle of 2010 - expect ‘I Luv You Nigeria.’

The album title also originates from the overall branding of the album. However, the album art and the fly have nothing to do with the title. Vector was trying to tell a different story with that.

Features

The biggest song from ‘State of Surprise’ featured 2face Idibia on ‘Get Down.’ The song was produced by the late H-Code. One of the founders of YSG Entertainment was friends with 2face. One thing led to another and Vector found himself in the studio with 2face Idibia. The record was made with few hassles and the rest has since become history.

Idibia was one of eleven features on the album though. While Vector might have preferred to work with other artists at the time, he’s never been the artist to force features. He prefers when camaraderie and dynamism produces music, rather than simply meeting up for features.

Producers

Most of the album was produced by Dapiano and H-Code. While Vector respects Dapiano as a person and producer who helped carve a sound for him, but he felt like he had greater chemistry with the late H-Code.

“We had our differences, but I felt H-Code and I had an understanding on another level. Dapiano also did amazing work on the album, but I enjoyed working with H-Code more,” Vector reminisces. “I appreciate all the producers that worked on the album though. They are part of the story.”

On March 7, 2014, Nigerian producer, artist and DJ, H-Code died of an asthma attack at the age of 28. It was the first time that Vector realized that people could die from asthma attacks.

“I didn’t know what to think at first, but we had to move on. Sadly, H-Code also died with the password to his system,” Vector reminisces. “We had tons and tons of songs on that system. But if I could have exchanged those songs for human life, I would have. H-Code had great passion for music.”

Kilode

‘Kilode’ was the lead single for ‘State of Surprise.’ The song was the first time Vector responded to critics who kept pounding him for sounding like Jay Z.

On the song Vector asked his critics why they were hammering him for sounding like Jay Z while they couldn’t keep the same energy for General Pype who sounded like Sean Paul, P Square who recycled American pop songs, and the similarities between Durella and D’Banj.

The name calling was quite pungent at the time, but Vector claims that he would do that all over again.

“I was fighting for myself, I wasn’t dissing anybody. I was tired of the Jay Z comparisons because I was just a kid who wanted to make music through the adversity and actually make something of it,” he clarifies. “Why would I not mention those names all over again? If it would achieve the goals, I would do it because there's nothing wrong with it.”

I Luv You Nigeria

The song was a dedication to Vector’s love for his country. These days, Vector is a staunch critic of the Nigerian political elite. Some people think he grew into that phase, but he has always been there.

“Funny enough, I have never thought about japa. I feel like there’s hope for this country. Besides, if we all give up on the country, who go come remain [laughs],” Vector emphasizes. “You could say my reality is different and it affords certain opportunities that makes japa less of an option, but I have just never thought about it.’

Present Day: No Peace

In 2020, Vector has released Crossroads EP with Masterkraft and The African Mind, a voem. Off ‘Crossroads EP’ came ‘No Peace’ as an album opener. The song also came with an amazing video with which Vector tells a story of the illusion of control in the Nigerian society. In the songs he goes, “You own the piece, but there is no peace…”

In his mind, that illusion of control could lead to a great struggle if it’s not properly handled. A video for the song also tries to tell that story. You can watch it below;

Verdict on ‘State of Surprise’

Earlier in 2020, Vector told Pulse Nigeria that, “At the time, my mind was on a lot of things and that is the value of the human state of mind. I can understand your reservations towards those projects, but there is a story behind them. I appreciate the fact that you found your rhythm with the movement because I can also admit that nobody is perfect.”

Whatever the album was, ‘Sha Ma Wa Lo,’ ‘Get Down’ and ‘Warm and Close’ have aged like fine wine.

You can update your nostalgia and stream the album HERE.