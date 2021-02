On February 14, 2021, veteran Nigerian rapper, Vector released new single, 'Early Momo' and it features talented singer, Goodgirl LA.

The record is the lead single from his upcoming album, T.E.S.L.I.M. The song created the record around themes of love and good feeling, in the thick of love. Unlike Lil Wayne, Vector isn't putting on a gas mask as love is in the air.

This Vector's first single since Hennessy Artistry 2020.

You can stream the song below;