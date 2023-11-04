ADVERTISEMENT
Valentiiano drops debut single 'No Pressure' - Produced by Yung Willis

Valentiiano drops debut single 'No Pressure' - Produced by Yung Willis
Valentiiano drops debut single 'No Pressure' - Produced by Yung Willis

Super amazing, talented dancer, performer, songwriter, and singer Valentiiano, who recently acclaimed in an interview with Punch, Guardian, Vanguard, and the New Telegraph Newspapers that his music will change the face of Afrobeats in Nigeria, has released his long-awaited and anticipated first hit single titled ''NO PRESSURE''.

This single was produced by Yung Willis.

This song emphasizes the rate of pressure on social media, peer pressure, and the struggle of public perception in recent times.

"No Pressure" is by far the hottest jam you'll hear on the internet. trust me on this one.

Valentiiano drops debut single 'No Pressure' - Produced by Yung Willis
Pulse Nigeria

Born Valentine Okechukwu Enwerem, Nigerian singer Valentiiano is a graduate of the prestigious University of Calabar, where he holds a degree from the Department of Theatre and Media Studies.

He hails from the Umuebie autonomous community in Ugiri Isiala Mbano LGA of IMO State. Born and brought up in Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia State.

The new artist, @valentiianoo is signed to the ex-BBnaija Allstars housemate Prince Nelson's record label, POLLUX RECORDS.

Stream & Download on all platforms:

STREAM HERE

@valentiianoo will also be releasing an EP soon… Anticipate!!!

