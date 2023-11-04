Valentiiano drops debut single 'No Pressure' - Produced by Yung Willis

This single was produced by Yung Willis.

This song emphasizes the rate of pressure on social media, peer pressure, and the struggle of public perception in recent times.

"No Pressure" is by far the hottest jam you'll hear on the internet. trust me on this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Born Valentine Okechukwu Enwerem, Nigerian singer Valentiiano is a graduate of the prestigious University of Calabar, where he holds a degree from the Department of Theatre and Media Studies.

He hails from the Umuebie autonomous community in Ugiri Isiala Mbano LGA of IMO State. Born and brought up in Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia State.

The new artist, @valentiianoo is signed to the ex-BBnaija Allstars housemate Prince Nelson's record label, POLLUX RECORDS.

Stream & Download on all platforms:

ADVERTISEMENT

@valentiianoo will also be releasing an EP soon… Anticipate!!!

_---_