Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's biggest record company, announces the signing of award-winning Kenyan Afro-Pop collective Sauti Sol to an exclusive recording agreement with

The Kenyan Afro-Pop band is comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno.

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world. It will also allow greater opportunity for the band to reach new audiences globally, whilst they continue to satisfy and excite their dedicated fanbase with bold, creative campaigns that will engage a new generation of fans throughout Africa

In 2008, the band released their well-received debut studio album, Mwanzo and, Sol Filosofia in 2011. Their music video for the single ‘Coming Home’ was named the Best Music Video award at the Kisima Music Awards - which also earned them the Best Fusion Artist/Group of the Year award.

Their collaboration EP with South African rapper and producer, Spoek Mathambo was released in 2012. The music video for the single ‘Range Rover’ was shot at an old Dutch ammunition factory in Zaandam, Netherlands, which has since become a cultural heritage site.

Live and Die in Afrika, their 2015 third studio album was released for free download for 48 hours.

Having toured successfully across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the chart-topping band has received the recognition and respect of both their fans and the industry, taking home international awards including, BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and MTV AFRICA Award for Best African Group.

In 2019, the band opened their own record label; Sol Generation Records, with the sole mission of developing and introducing new iconic live African acts.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa enthused, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sauti Sol, one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years.

"Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family. We look forward to working together with them to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere.”

