ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp

Adeayo Adebiyi

Universal Music's catalogue is coming to WhatsApp.

Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp
Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp

Recommended articles

The agreement is part of UMG's effort to strengthen the licensing agreement first signed in 2017 with Meta (formerly Facebook) which brought the label's catalogue across the company's social media platforms that now include Threads.

As part of the new agreement, UMG artists and songwriters will get a cut in advertising revenue from the use of licensed music on Meta creator posts.

Universal Music Group (UMG)
Universal Music Group (UMG) Apo
ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Nash, UMG's Chief Digital Officer and Executive VP, in a statement, said: “We are delighted that Meta shares our artist-centric vision for respecting human creativity and compensating artists and songwriters fairly. We look forward to continuing to work together to address unauthorized AI-generated content that could affect artists and songwriters so that UMG can continue to protect their rights both now and in the future.”

The deal will also see UMG's catalogue becomes the first cache of songs to be accessible for content sharing and usage on WhatsApp. This will see Nigerian artists like Adekunle Gold and Odumodublvck who are signed or affiliated to UMG have their music on available on Whatsapp.

whatsapp messenger
whatsapp messenger pulse senegal

Universal Music under the leadership of Lucian Grainge has been leading the crackdown against unauthorised use of its music, especially through artificial intelligence that infringes on the rights of its artists.

In 2024, UMG was in a protracted disagreement with TikTok over royalty rate and allegations that the social media platform failed to crack down on the use of Artificial Intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict was later resolved in a deal that will see UMG artists and songwriters get paid for using their music and their likeness by artificial intelligence.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp

Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp

Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season

Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season

Nigerian singer Chike silences Twitter troll with ₦1 million transfer

Nigerian singer Chike silences Twitter troll with ₦1 million transfer

Meet Lawrence Udeigwe — The math wiz with music in his bones

Meet Lawrence Udeigwe — The math wiz with music in his bones

You must watch these 5 notable documentaries about Nigerian music artists

You must watch these 5 notable documentaries about Nigerian music artists

'His journey inspires me' — Taye Arimoro wants to be as big as Tyler Perry

'His journey inspires me' — Taye Arimoro wants to be as big as Tyler Perry

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Unreleased songs with Rema, Tems among contents of Drake's leaked files

Drake's leaked files contain unreleased songs with Rema, Tems