UBA continues to innovate as RED Radio’s podcast now live 24/7

The United bank for Africa (UBA) is leading again through innovation as it launches a podcast, RED Radio, which is available 24/7.

The dynamic and creative online radio channel, RED Radio now provides round the clock informative and entertaining content, bringing out the best of Africa.

RED Radio www.itsredradio.com was berthed as part of the communication suite of UBA to provide real time content to listeners across the African continent and globally.

UBA’s Group Head Corporate Communications, Bola Atta, explained that the platform is an affirmation of the leading role that UBA is playing in the innovative space on the African continent as the bank keeps seeking more ways to reach out to and galvanise people.

She said, “RED Radio can be described as a meeting place. It is an avenue to discuss all kinds of issues that affect the youths on the continent, whether it be business related, health, relationships, sports, lifestyles.. anything. As we bring people together, we also entertain them with music from across the continent."

‘It’s such a cool and diverse platform with shows in different languages to appeal to a wide section of listeners. I leave it on quietly on my ipad constantly, catching up with anything I have missed’ she added.

Some of the flagship shows on RED Radio include the Barbershop Chronicles - a talk show featuring Shody, Sess, Alhaji Popping and Femisoro who discuss life matters from the perspective of men; Diary of an Africana follows the journey of a young African woman as she maneuvers through various obstacles whilst she explores her true self; The Red Pill which brings you exciting news and music from the Congo and so much more.

The shows are recorded in video format and are also available on REDTV.

You can access the podcasts via www.itsredradio.com

