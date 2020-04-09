On April 9, 2020, Nigerian singer, Mayorkun announced that he will release three remixes to his viral song, 'Geng.' The remixes will be focused on Africa, Nigeria and the UK.
The Nigerian version will feature MI Abaga, Vector, Sinzu and YCee. Since the event announcement went live, fans on Twitter have gone haywire with excitement at the prospect of having both rappers on a song. For the past six hours, MI Abaga and Vector have been the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter NG.
Reactions have been dipped in humour and anticipation while Nigeria has missed one thing. Nonetheless, let's get to the reactions first;
Anticipation
Banter
Theories
Now that we're done, let's all realize two things;
- MI Abaga and Vector were never in the studio together making songs. It's a brave new world aided by technology - MI Abaga and Vector were definitely sent the song to go record their verses independently of Mayorkun. For example, Hayley Willians and B.O.B made, 'Airplanes,' a smash hit together in 2010 and even shot a video. However, they only officially met before they performed the song at the VMAs in the latter parts of 2010.
- This is not the first time Vector and MI Abaga will feature on a song since their beef. The first time they featured on a song together after the beef was 'One on One (Remix)' by Zoro. This was barely three weeks after AQ released 'Distractions 2.'