TPlay first caught a glimpse of success back in 2013 when he got signed to Timbaze music. Ever since, his song has been doing numbers on digital platforms.

Capitalizing off the buzz, he released a couple more songs and then did a feature with artist Olamide titled “When Money Dey”.

Tplay also has a heartthrob effect on women. He clearly shows this in his just released earworm mid-tempo tune titled “Hold Ya”. The hook of the song is brisk and super catchy. The transition from the hook to the chorus shows off Tplay’s artistic talent.

Tplay’s new spotlight has a dual effect. The ones that have known about him are doubling down on his content and the new arrivals are making all his old stuff popular.

https://audiomack.com/embed/song/Iamtplay/hold-ya?background=1

