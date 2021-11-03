On November 12, 2021, American singer, Moneybagg Yo took to his Twitter to express his thoughts about Nigerian singer, Tems.
Top-selling American rapper, Moneybagg Yo says he needs a song with Tems ASAP
Earlier in the year, Moneybagg Yo's album, A Gangster's Pain was the top selling album in the US, before Drake's Certified Lover Boy.
His last tweet reads, "I need to do a song with Tems ASAP. She's too raw."
This comes after Tems featured on Wizkid's banger, 'Essence' and on Drake's 'Fountain.'
