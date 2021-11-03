RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top-selling American rapper, Moneybagg Yo says he needs a song with Tems ASAP

Earlier in the year, Moneybagg Yo's album, A Gangster's Pain was the top selling album in the US, before Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

Tems. (Apple Music)
On November 12, 2021, American singer, Moneybagg Yo took to his Twitter to express his thoughts about Nigerian singer, Tems.

His last tweet reads, "I need to do a song with Tems ASAP. She's too raw."

This comes after Tems featured on Wizkid's banger, 'Essence' and on Drake's 'Fountain.'

