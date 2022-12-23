ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 Producers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music industry is blessed with several talented producers some of whom are paired with superstars whose music they creatively forge and deliver in form of chart-dominating hits.

These producers are somewhat like unsung heroes as without them there can be no hits and in 2022, they have contributed to the elevations of Afrobeats through the curation of unique sounds that traveled beyond the shores of Nigeria.

In selecting the 10 producers of 2022, Pulse Music Desk considers the impacts of their work primarily in Nigeria and their credits across catalogs in the year in review (December 1st, 2021 - November 30th 2022).

Here are the top 10 Producers of 2022 as selected by Pulse Music Desk

10. P2J

Known for his collaborations with megastar Wizkid, P2J is one of the finest producers of Nigerian music. In 2022, he produced most of the songs on Wizkid’s 5th album ‘More Love, Less Ego’. He also produced Burna Boy’s ‘For My Hand’ featuring Ed Sheeran.

9. Pheelz

While he is now a hit-making artist, Pheelz remains a phenomenal producer and in 2022, he’s the man behind Davido’s ‘Stand Strong’, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Jaiye Foreign’, and his smash hit ‘Electricity’ feat Davido.

8. Tempoe

Since stepping into the scene Tempoe has quickly established himself as a producer with expertise in churning out classics. In 2022, Tempoe produced his hit single ‘Soweto’, Omah Lay’s ‘Soso’ and ‘Understand’, and AV’s ‘Confession’.

7. Niphkeyz

After establishing himself as a street hit producer, Niphkeyz has shown that there’s more to his talent than just churning out street hits and he has displayed this in 2022. He produced Young Jonn’s ‘Dada’, Zinoleesky’s ‘Loving You’, Omah Lay’s ‘I’m a mess’, and Skiibii’s ‘Kilo’.

6. Chopsticks

The veteran Chopsticks produced Burna Boy’s global smash hit ‘Last Last’ as well as ‘Kilometre’ as well as production credits on M.I’s 2022 album ‘The Guy’.

5. P.Priime

Award-winning young star P.Priime continues to be one of the leaders of the new generation and in 2022, he produced Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’, Omah Lay’s ‘Woman’, Pheelz‘Electricity’, Lojay’s ‘Leader’, and Portable's ‘Zazzu’ which enjoyed a decent run in the first half of the year.

4. Blaise Beatz

Blaise Beats is one of the major producers in Nigerian music in 2022 with his work with Kizz Daniel on ‘Pour Me Water’ reaching the summit of the Turntable charts. He also has production credits on multiple albums including Adekunke Gold’s ‘Catch Me If You Can’.

3. Andre Vibez

The Mavin Records producer has been behind most of the major hits the label has dished out in 2022, He produced Mavin’s ‘Won Da Mo’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ co-produced with Hoops, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ he also co-produced with London, and Ladipoe’s ‘Running’.

2. Reward Beats

2022 has been a defining year for Reward Beats who produced Kizz Daniel’s intercontinental smash hit ‘Buga’ before producing the chart-topping ‘Xtracool’ for Young Jonn.

1. Magicsticks

Surely, there’s no producer who has dominated 2022 as Magicsticks whose collaboration with Asake has resulted in a run of hit singles and a record-breaking album in what is an unprecedented year of domination in the history of Afrobeats.

Special Mention

  • Telz
  • Ozedikus
  • London
  • Afroselecta
  • Clemzy
  • BeatsbyTimmy
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
