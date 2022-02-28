Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido stays at No. 1 for 5th week

“Baddest Boy (Remix)” tallied 42.3 million in radio reach (No. 3, up 2%), 3.68 million equivalent streams (No. 1, down 26%) and 8.07 million in TV reach (No. 9, down 42%). The song spends a fifth consecutive week atop the TurnTable Top 50 despite record its lowest total chart points ever.

Asake’s “Omo Ope” with Olamide tallied 2.89 million equivalent streams (No. 2, even week over week), 26.6 million in radio reach (No. 10, up 3.5%) and 6.75 million in TV reach (No. 12, up 440%)

“Omo Ope” rises to a new peak of No. 2 on the Top 50 while two other songs off the artiste’s eponymous EP debut on the chart; “Trabaye” at No. 24 and “Sungba” at No. 49.

Rema’s “Calm Down” rises 4-3 on the Top 50 – matching the peak of “Soundgasm” as the artiste’s highest charting single on the chart. “Calm Down” tallied 47.7 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, up 25%), debuts with 10.3 million in TV reach (No. 5 on TV chart) and 1.51 million equivalent streams (No. 11, down 32%).

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” drops 2-4 after topping the chart for the first four weeks of 2022. Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky holds at No. 5 for another week.

TI Blaze’s “Sometimes (Remix)” with Olamide ascends to a new peak of No. 6; the song tallied 2.76 million equivalent streams (No. 4, down 6.7%), 10.4 million in radio reach (No. 40, down 32%) and debuts at No. 41 on TV chart with 3.15 million in TV reach.

Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” slips 6-7 after topping the chart for one week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Zinoleesky’s “Rocking” debuts at No. 8 with 2.82 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming) and 8.39 million in radio reach (No. 53 on radio). “Rocking” is Zinoleesky’s fourth top ten entry after “Kilofeshe,” “Gone Far,” and “Don’t Call Me”

Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” is steady at No. 9 – as a result, Kizz Daniel becomes the first artiste to have multiple entries in the top 10 for twelve weeks.