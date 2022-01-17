Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' stays at No. 1 for a 3rd week

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky rises to No. 3 becoming the highest charting entry for both artistes

Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” returns to the top ten at No. 4

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, January 10, 2022

“Peru” tallied 62.9 million in radio reach (down 7.2%), 14.9 million in TV reach (up 4.%) - topping the radio and TV charts this week - and 2.34 million equivalent streams (down 27.3%) slipping to No. 2 on the streaming chart.

The total chart points for “Peru” as noted on the charts comprises chart points from both versions of the song, with the Ed Sheeran remix having more share of points on radio, TV and streaming.

“Peru” extends its stay in the top ten to a record 22 weeks (19 weeks for the original, 3 weeks for the version with Ed Sheeran)

Kizz Daniel’s former 1-week No. 1 “Pour Me Water” repeats at No. 2 for a third consecutive week tallying 36.3 million in radio reach, 11.5 million in TV reach and 2.06 million equivalent streams

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky jumps from No. 10 to No. 3 on the Top 50 - beocming the highest charting effort for both artistes.

“Don’t Call Me” tallied 36.29 million in radio reach 2.02 million equivalent streams. The song is yet to have an official video, as such it is not charting on the TV chart yet.

“Don’t Call Me” surpasses the No. 6 peak of “Kilofeshe '' to become Zinoleesky’s highest title on the Top 50 while the song is the first top ten entry for Lil Kesh.

Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” with Wizkid rockets 16-4 on the Top 50 following the first week of its official video release. “B. D’OR'' tallied 33.2 million in radio impressions, 1.7 million equivalent streams and 6.6 million TV impressions. The song has peaked at No. 2 so far on the Top 50.

Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” slides 3-5 while Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” ascends 8-6 (it reaches No. 1 on Boomplay for the first time this week ending the record 15-week reign of Joeboy’s “Sip Alcohol”)

Mayorkun & Victony’s “Holy Father” holds at No. 7 for another week after peaking at No. 2 on the chart.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Ckay’s “Emiliana” enters the top ten at No. 8, beocming the first top ten entry of 2022. The song tallied 32.3 million in radio reach and 1.66 million equivalent streams. It is Ckay’s third top ten entry on the chart joining “Felony” (No. 7 peak) and “La La” (No. 10 peak).