Tony Tidy drops new single, 'Balance' off his incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

The fast-rising multi-talented singer, songwriter and choreographer whose music cuts across various genres signed under Tidy Records officially releases his new single on the 7th of September 2022. The song features Shy Sounds and is part of his “Body of Evidence” EP which also includes songs like “Feeling” an afrojazz fusion, "Romantikal" a raggae dancehall track and "Bae" an R'n'B soul track. The EP listening party held at Lagos Oriental Hotel with a lot of industry leaders and music enthusiasts present. His EP "BODY OF EVIDENCE " produced by H.Koko in collaboration with TYMG Classics, is set to be officially released on the 25th of September, 2022 followed shortly by a world tour. His last single "Freeze" an upbeat dance track with a music video released back in 2019 and “Controller” an afro pop cruise vibe which was shot in South Africa.