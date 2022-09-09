RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tony Tidy drops new single, 'Balance' off his incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTonyTidy

Tony Tidy drops new single 'Balance' off the incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP
Tony Tidy drops new single 'Balance' off the incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

Pop & Afro beat rising star Tony Akalusi popularly known by his stage name “Tony Tidy” drops his latest single titled BALANCE.

Recommended articles

The fast-rising multi-talented singer, songwriter and choreographer whose music cuts across various genres signed under Tidy Records officially releases his new single on the 7th of September 2022. The song features Shy Sounds and is part of his “Body of Evidence” EP which also includes songs like “Feeling” an afrojazz fusion, "Romantikal" a raggae dancehall track and "Bae" an R'n'B soul track. The EP listening party held at Lagos Oriental Hotel with a lot of industry leaders and music enthusiasts present. His EP "BODY OF EVIDENCE " produced by H.Koko in collaboration with TYMG Classics, is set to be officially released on the 25th of September, 2022 followed shortly by a world tour. His last single "Freeze" an upbeat dance track with a music video released back in 2019 and “Controller” an afro pop cruise vibe which was shot in South Africa.

Balance is a fusion of afrobeat and pop and also incorporates a bit of culture in its lyrics through rap. “Anticipate the hottest single yet” Tony Tidy speaks about the song via his Instagram page @tonytidy_mic which hashtags happy jams, #Balance, #tonytidy and his twitter handle @akalusi_mic

Balance is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay and all music streaming platforms.

“BALANCE” BY TONY TIDY IS OUT ON ALL PLATFORMS HIS EP "BODY OF EVIDENCE" IS SET TO BE OFFICIALLY RELEASED ON THE 25TH OF SEPTEMBER, 2022.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTonyTidy

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dozzybeat shows musical dexterity in new single, 'Long Distance'

Dozzybeat shows musical dexterity in new single, 'Long Distance'

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

Tony Tidy drops new single, 'Balance' off his incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

Tony Tidy drops new single, 'Balance' off his incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

7 films & series that portray Queen Elizabeth II

7 films & series that portray Queen Elizabeth II

Celebrated Gospel artist Tope Alabi drops eulogy for Queen Elizabeth II

Celebrated Gospel artist Tope Alabi drops eulogy for Queen Elizabeth II

Wizkid announces release date for new single 'Bad To Me'

Wizkid announces release date for new single 'Bad To Me'

Queen Elizabeth II: Scandals that rocked her reign as Britain's monarch

Queen Elizabeth II: Scandals that rocked her reign as Britain's monarch

Ghanaian megastars R2Bees features Gyakie on new hit single 'Need Your Love'

Ghanaian megastars R2Bees features Gyakie on new hit single 'Need Your Love'

Jerry Shaffer recruits Badboy Timz & Bella Shmurda for new hit single 'Vibration'

Jerry Shaffer recruits Badboy Timz & Bella Shmurda for new hit single 'Vibration'

Trending

Wizkid, Patoranking Fire, Ayra Starr, BNXN

Wizkid leads 2022 Headies Award winners: See full list

The Headies

Live updates from 2022 Headies Awards

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Wizkid (SoundCity)

Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2022 Headies Awards, becomes most decorated artist