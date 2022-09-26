RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Afrobeats sensation Tolu Mogul has released a new single called 'What Dey Sup' featuring singer Minz.

Tolu Mogul
Tolu Mogul

Artist: Tolu Mogul

Recommended articles

Song Title: What Dey Sup

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producers: Theo Beats, Josh Cyrus

Song Art:

Artwork
Artwork Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 25 seconds

Features: 1 - Minz

Label: -

Details/Takeaway: Staying true to the dedicated path, Tolu Mogul continues to grind out a niche for his sound, 'What Dey Sup' featuring Minz is a single that invites you to a festival of sweet melodious sounds and mind blowing lyrics. It inspires a feeling of self assurance and brings out the star boy star girl vibe in you with lyrics like it’s not hard to see what the hype is all about.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack

Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack

Leave our sister alone - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

"Leave our sister alone" - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'

Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'

Erigga: The Lost Boy [Pulse Interview]

Erigga: The Lost Boy [Pulse Interview]

Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

BIC partners with Afropop Star Yemi Alade

BIC partners with Afropop Star Yemi Alade

OAP Toke Makinwa ends 12-year career

OAP Toke Makinwa ends 12-year career

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

A list of the records set by Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With the Vibe'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at No 66 on Billboard 200