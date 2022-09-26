Artist: Tolu Mogul
Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'
Rising Afrobeats sensation Tolu Mogul has released a new single called 'What Dey Sup' featuring singer Minz.
Song Title: What Dey Sup
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producers: Theo Beats, Josh Cyrus
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 25 seconds
Features: 1 - Minz
Label: -
Details/Takeaway: Staying true to the dedicated path, Tolu Mogul continues to grind out a niche for his sound, 'What Dey Sup' featuring Minz is a single that invites you to a festival of sweet melodious sounds and mind blowing lyrics. It inspires a feeling of self assurance and brings out the star boy star girl vibe in you with lyrics like it’s not hard to see what the hype is all about.
