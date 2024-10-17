Tiwa Savage unveils snippet to upcoming single, 'Forgiveness'

On the singer's Instagram page, a short video has been posted showing her dancing to the record. The caption confirms the release date and urges listeners to excitedly anticipate the single.

"Oct 18th #ForGiveness Weekend wey go sweet, na from Thursday we go know," it reads.

Prior to getting a release date and an official snippet, the teaser for the record was posted on the Afrobeats singer's page on October 7, 2024.

The music video for 'Commona' featuring Olamide and Mystro Sugar was released in July 2024. Directed by Jyde Ajala, it also had scenes from the Prime original film.

In September 2024, the singer released the music video for 'One Heart (Can Change The World)' written by multiple award-winning songwriter, Diane Warren, as the official soundtrack for the environment and sustainability-themed animated film, 'Ozi: Voice of The Forest’.

