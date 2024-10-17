RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage unveils snippet to upcoming single, 'Forgiveness'

Damilola Agubata

Tiwa Savage is set to release her first major single of the year and the snippet is out.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

On the singer's Instagram page, a short video has been posted showing her dancing to the record. The caption confirms the release date and urges listeners to excitedly anticipate the single.

"Oct 18th #ForGiveness Weekend wey go sweet, na from Thursday we go know," it reads.

Prior to getting a release date and an official snippet, the teaser for the record was posted on the Afrobeats singer's page on October 7, 2024.

In May 2024, the award-winning singer, songwriter cum actor and filmmaker released the soundtrack album for her debut feature film, 'Water & Garri'. The album featured guest appearances from some of the industry's finest including Grammy nominees Olamide and Ayra Starr.

The music video for 'Commona' featuring Olamide and Mystro Sugar was released in July 2024. Directed by Jyde Ajala, it also had scenes from the Prime original film.

In September 2024, the singer released the music video for 'One Heart (Can Change The World)' written by multiple award-winning songwriter, Diane Warren, as the official soundtrack for the environment and sustainability-themed animated film, 'Ozi: Voice of The Forest’.

Tiwa Savage was also featured as a guest artist on Simi's 'Men Are Crazy' which was released as the second single off the album, 'Lost and Found'. The music video was released in April 2024. It was shot and directed by Pink.

