The Nigerian king of adlibs, Zlatan Ibile is set to release a new single.

While its title is yet unknown, he posted a picture of himself and Tiwa Savage on his Instagram on July 10, 2019 with a suggestive caption.

The post reads, "Meanwhile leave story !! New jam about to hit your playlist again... ZLATAN you they worry o. Number one African bad girl are you ready ? @tiwasavage."

Along with a couple of emojis, Tiwa Savage wrote, "Been ready" under the post that, intimating her excitement at the prospect.

The collaboration will be a first that exclusively involves both acts. It will also mark Zlatan's first release since '4 Days In Okotie-Eboh,' and Savage's first in a while.