Tiwa Savage shares emotional video of Brandy crying after recording her verse on 'Somebody's Son'

The record, which documents a woman's yearning for love and the warmth of romance after enduring years of heartbreak aligns with the heartache that Brandy and Tiwa Savage have both suffered in their personal lives. On the song, Brandy delivered in Yoruba and sang with panache, as expected.

Watch the video of Brandy's adorable tearful moment below;

During a recent chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Savage revealed that Brandy is her idol, "Brandy is literally the reason why I started singing, literally. As a kid, just listening to I Want To Be Down, every interview I've ever had, she's my favorite, my all time, my mentor, everything. And I've been trying to work with her for years. It was a dream of mine.

"And when it happened this time, it's not even just music, we connected like sisters. She's someone that I speak to literally every other day. It's beyond my expectation."