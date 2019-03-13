Tiwa Savage has been added to the list of performers at this year's Wireless Festival holding in London.

The organizers of the Wireless Festival have announced that Tiwa Savage will be joining a powerful line up of artists that include the likes of Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, Future and ASAP Rocky.

This was made known on Wednesday, March 3, 2019 as they unveiled a new set of artists that had been included to join the previously announced names.

With this feat, Tiwa Savage will become the first female African artist to take to the Wireless stage.

Others added to the line up include Lil Yachty, One Acen, THEY. and Lotto Boyzz.

This year's edition of the festival will be returning to London’s Finsbury Park from July 5-7, Wireless will also welcome the likes of Torey Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Ella Mai, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, Tyga, AJ Tracey and many more.

The Wireless festival first took place in June 2005 and is owned by Live Nation.