Details: In 2020, Nigerian artist, Blaqbonez released his single, 'BBC' amidst controversy about yanking off Cruel Santino's uncleared verse. While many anticipated that Santino's verse might make a remix, Blaqbonez has scored a bigger feature for his remix and it's Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage.

The sexually-charged remix vaunts Blaqbonez's sexual prowess and sees Tiwa Savage portray the girl Blaqbonez was referring to on the original song. She even borrows Crayon's adlib, 'Slogodo.'

Her verse might just have added the pop angle that Blaqbonez's predominant Ragga flow needed.

Artist: Blaqbonez featuring Tiwa Savage

Song Title: BBC

Genre: Dancehall

Album: Sex > Love

Date of release: February 11, 2021

Label: Chocolate City

Producer: Spax

Video Director: TBA

You can watch the video below;

18