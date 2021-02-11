Details: In 2020, Nigerian artist, Blaqbonez released his single, 'BBC' amidst controversy about yanking off Cruel Santino's uncleared verse. While many anticipated that Santino's verse might make a remix, Blaqbonez has scored a bigger feature for his remix and it's Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage.
The sexually-charged remix vaunts Blaqbonez's sexual prowess and sees Tiwa Savage portray the girl Blaqbonez was referring to on the original song. She even borrows Crayon's adlib, 'Slogodo.'
Her verse might just have added the pop angle that Blaqbonez's predominant Ragga flow needed.
Artist: Blaqbonez featuring Tiwa Savage
Song Title: BBC
Genre: Dancehall
Album: Sex > Love
Date of release: February 11, 2021
Label: Chocolate City
Producer: Spax
Video Director: TBA
You can watch the video below;
