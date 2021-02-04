On February 2, 2020, nominations for the NAACP Image Awards were announced and Nigerian superstars, Tiwa Savage, Davido and Wizkid all bagged nominations.

Tiwa Savage bagged two nominations in the Oustanding International Song category for 'Temptation,' her single off her album, ‘Celia’. The song features British star, Sam Smith. She was also nominated for 'Tanana,' Davido's track off his album, A Better Time. Nigerian superstar, Wizkid bagged a nomination for his part on 'Brown Skin Girl.'

The song is nominated in the Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album category. The award will be aired on the 28th of March, 2021 by 1am WAT.

What is the NAACP Image Awards?

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People [NAACP] to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. The first award ceremony took place on the 13th of August 1967.

Here is a full list of nominations;

Outstanding New Artist

Chika – “High Rises”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

D Smoke – “Black Habits”

Giveon – “When It’s All Said And Done”

Skip Marley – “Higher Place”

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean – Detroit 2

Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able

Charlie Wilson – All of My Love

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later

– Bigger Love

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Lost One”

Ledisi – “Anything For You”

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything for You” – Ledisi

Black Is King – Beyoncé

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Album

Alicia – Alicia Keys

b7 – Brandy

Bigger Love – John Legend

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

The Wild Card – Ledisi

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series – Various Artists

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Various Artists

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack – Donald Lawrence

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Chosen Vessel – Marvin Sapp

Gospel According to PJ – PJ Morton

I Am – Koryn Hawthorne

Kierra – Kierra Sheard

The Return – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in His Plan” – PJ Morton

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Something Has To Break” – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin

“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Be Water – Christian Sands

Music From and Inspired By Soul – Jon Batiste

Omega – Immanuel Wilkins

Reciprocity – George Burton

The Iconoclast – Barry Stephenson

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Donny Duke and Wonder – Nathan Mitchell

Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi

Pulling Off The Covers – Mike Phillips

Stronger – Jeff Bradshaw

The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series) – The Eddy

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – Ledisi

“B.S.” feat. H.E.R – Jhené Aiko

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Deep Reverence” feat. Nipsey Hussle – Big Sean

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – “Jill Scott”

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – “Live Out Your Love”

Ledisi and PJ Morton – “Anything For You”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S.”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding International Song

“Blessed” – Buju Banton

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88