On February 2, 2020, nominations for the NAACP Image Awards were announced and Nigerian superstars, Tiwa Savage, Davido and Wizkid all bagged nominations.
Tiwa Savage bagged two nominations in the Oustanding International Song category for 'Temptation,' her single off her album, ‘Celia’. The song features British star, Sam Smith. She was also nominated for 'Tanana,' Davido's track off his album, A Better Time. Nigerian superstar, Wizkid bagged a nomination for his part on 'Brown Skin Girl.'
The song is nominated in the Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album category. The award will be aired on the 28th of March, 2021 by 1am WAT.
What is the NAACP Image Awards?
The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People [NAACP] to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. The first award ceremony took place on the 13th of August 1967.
Here is a full list of nominations;
Outstanding New Artist
Chika – “High Rises”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
D Smoke – “Black Habits”
Giveon – “When It’s All Said And Done”
Skip Marley – “Higher Place”
Outstanding Male Artist
Big Sean – Detroit 2
Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able
Charlie Wilson – All of My Love
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later
– Bigger Love
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Lost One”
Ledisi – “Anything For You”
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
“Anything for You” – Ledisi
Black Is King – Beyoncé
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Album
Alicia – Alicia Keys
b7 – Brandy
Bigger Love – John Legend
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
The Wild Card – Ledisi
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis
Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series – Various Artists
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Various Artists
Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack – Donald Lawrence
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Chosen Vessel – Marvin Sapp
Gospel According to PJ – PJ Morton
I Am – Koryn Hawthorne
Kierra – Kierra Sheard
The Return – The Clark Sisters
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All in His Plan” – PJ Morton
“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans
“Something Has To Break” – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin
“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Be Water – Christian Sands
Music From and Inspired By Soul – Jon Batiste
Omega – Immanuel Wilkins
Reciprocity – George Burton
The Iconoclast – Barry Stephenson
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Donny Duke and Wonder – Nathan Mitchell
Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi
Pulling Off The Covers – Mike Phillips
Stronger – Jeff Bradshaw
The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series) – The Eddy
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
“Anything For You” – Ledisi
“B.S.” feat. H.E.R – Jhené Aiko
“Black Parade” – Beyoncé
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Deep Reverence” feat. Nipsey Hussle – Big Sean
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake
“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – “Jill Scott”
Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”
Kem feat. Toni Braxton – “Live Out Your Love”
Ledisi and PJ Morton – “Anything For You”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S.”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Outstanding International Song
“Blessed” – Buju Banton
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee
“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton
“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage
“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Donald Lawrence
Hit-Boy
Jathan Wilson
Sean Keys
TM88