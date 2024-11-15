RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage calls out Wizkid fan for bullying

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage is the latest artist to have issues with Wizkid's fan base.

Tiwa Savage is the latest artist to call out Wizkid FC for harassment after some members of the fanbase mocked her for releasing a song on the same day as Wizkid.

On November 15, 2024, Ruger released his new song 'Toma Toma' featuring Tiwa Savage which she shared on her Instagram page with the caption "Told yall this one is special. The @rugerofficial called and I answered".

In response, a Wizkid fan said "Dey play, nothing special pass Wizzy hits".

The reply rubbed off wrongly on Tiwa Savage who said "Because I am promoting music? WTF...y'all are not fans anymore ooo you guys are actual bullies".

Tiwa Savage is the latest artist to be at odds with Wizkid FC who continues to be notorious for picking up fights with Nigerian artists.

In recent times, Wizkid FC has had back and forth with Skales whom they continue to assault online over his claims that he used to write songs for Wizkid when they were both signed to Banky W's EME label.

Burna Boy and Davido and their respective fan bases have continuously engaged in online face-off with Wizkid FC over who is the biggest Nigerian music star among the trio.

Adeayo Adebiyi

