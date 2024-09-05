ADVERTISEMENT
I never switched up on Wizkid, he does not like me - Skales

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he does not want Wizkid to like him.

Skales says he and Wizkid are not friends
Skales says he and Wizkid are not friends

On September 4, 2024, Skales took to X and spoke about people switching up on him after attaining fame.

He posted, "You know how many people I have given a platform and when they made it , they switched on me but I’m still here and still being blessed by God … I’m unstoppable… I am from Kaduna with Edo in my blood … I am Martina’s son."

The post was met with mixed reactions, including a critical response from a user who accused Skales of switching allegiances.

"You switched on wiz too, became friends with his enemies so as to spite him…Forever an underdog, Werey," the critic said, slamming him.

Skales promptly refuted the claim, replying, "I never ever switched on him … he doesn’t like me … we were never close friends either but EME members … so rest."

"Liking you no be by force, he no dea fuck with you because he no want you , you just dea cap shit," said another X user.

Skales responded, stressing that he does not need Wizkid to like him.

"Na una dey bring him matter come anytime wey I dey yarn my own so I gasto clear all the lies wey dem dey push hope him go talk wetin I do am … I no want make him like me either," he wrote.

Another X user slammed him and called him a hater, "Wiz is far gone bro…. Go start 9-5 hater."

"I have never hated anyone not even your fav fam… I have always believed success is the best revenge even if it takes me 20 years … working on my self and bringing out the best version of me is more important to me so rest," said the singer.

