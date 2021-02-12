On February 21, 2021, British rapper, singer and songwriter Stefflon Don releases the 'Can’t Let You Go (Remix)' featuring Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Rema on Quality Control Music/Motown. The video accompanying the track is directed and animated by Ben Dosage. The original version amassed over 16 million streams.

Stefflon Don said of her inspiration for the single, “For this track, I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba. The overall vibe of the track is underpinned by a sultry Afro Beats sound.

I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world."

'Can’t Let You Go' is Stefflon Don’s second release this year after “Move”, her first new music in 2020. Released last month, 'Move' was praised by Clash Magazine as a “confident dancehall-fueled roller that taps into carnival energy.”

'Move' followed the global knockout success of her Quality Control Music/Motown debut single 'Hurtin’ Me' which earned over 2.3 billion streams.