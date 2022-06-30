Tito Da.fire Inducted Into Grammy Awards Recording Academy Class of 2022

The Grammys voting academy is a culturally diverse group of select music connoisseurs, and inductees must pass a rigorous top-tier international screening by a college of judges tasked with inducting new voting members. This noble and enviable accomplishment exemplifies Tito Da.fire's unrivaled passion, growth, and command of music; composition, arrangement, and delivery; qualities attested to by his creative and talented peers.

As a voting member of the Recording Academy, the 'Abibeji crooner' would undoubtedly bring his vast wealth of experience and understanding of the meticulous craft of music, as well as his leadership skills as a reputable recording artist, to bear as a deserving member of the select class of 2022.

Tito first hit mainstream prominence in NIgeria as a member of the popular duo Gent2Men, best known for their hit 'Majekaja.' His debut solo album 'Graduation Day' featured rapper MI and singer Harrysong while his sophomore album, 'One Kiss', was released in 2019, and featured Grammy Award winners Beenieman and Wouter Kellerman, as well as Nigerian Star 9ice.