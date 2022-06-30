RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tito Da.fire Inducted Into Grammy Awards Recording Academy Class of 2022

Other Nigerians who were inducted into the voting academy this year includes Rapper and Big Brother Naija winner Laycon, and Music Executive Bizzle Osikoya

Tito Da.fire, one of Nigeria's most talented artists, has just received a global endorsement. The world-renowned Recording Academy, owners of the prestigious Grammy Award, has nominated and inducted the veteran singer and songwriter as a voting member of the class of 2022.

The Grammys voting academy is a culturally diverse group of select music connoisseurs, and inductees must pass a rigorous top-tier international screening by a college of judges tasked with inducting new voting members. This noble and enviable accomplishment exemplifies Tito Da.fire's unrivaled passion, growth, and command of music; composition, arrangement, and delivery; qualities attested to by his creative and talented peers.

As a voting member of the Recording Academy, the 'Abibeji crooner' would undoubtedly bring his vast wealth of experience and understanding of the meticulous craft of music, as well as his leadership skills as a reputable recording artist, to bear as a deserving member of the select class of 2022.

Tito first hit mainstream prominence in NIgeria as a member of the popular duo Gent2Men, best known for their hit 'Majekaja.' His debut solo album 'Graduation Day' featured rapper MI and singer Harrysong while his sophomore album, 'One Kiss', was released in 2019, and featured Grammy Award winners Beenieman and Wouter Kellerman, as well as Nigerian Star 9ice.

