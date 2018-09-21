Pulse.ng logo
Timaya releases video for Bam Bam with Olamide

New Video Timaya - 'Bam Bam' ft Olamide

Watch Timaya and Olamide in the visuals to the song, 'Bam Bam.'

  • Published:

Timaya has shared the visuals to his new single, 'Bam Bam' which features Olamide.

Few hours after the release of his latest anthem in the early hours of Friday, September 21, Timaya has now dropped the video to the song.

The Masterkraft produced 'Bam Bam' is a dancehall joint where Timaya addresses criticisms of his music and style of dressing.

The video adds glitters to the powerful song, opening with scenes displayed in neon bright colours, recreating a retro feel, while Timaya sparkles in different outfits as the scenes leads to where Olamide joins in with his verse.

The video directed by Unlimited L.A features cameo from Phyno and Teddy A of the BBNaija fame.

